Paul Q. Dundon | Obituary

Paul Q. Dundon, 61, of Waterloo, died Nov. 14, 2021, in Columbia. He was born Nov. 19, 1959, in Ft. Campbell, Ky.

He was a US Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Sheryl Dundon; children Brandy (Jason) Scott and Derek (Rebecca) Dundon; grandchildren Gavin Scott, Kiera and Ryker Dundon; mother Brenda Dundon; sister-in-law Laura Blodgett; brother-in-law Andy (Judy) Brinkmann; nephew Matthew Blodgett; nieces Lauren Blodgett, Laura (Peter) Krenz, and Catie Brinkmann; great-nephew Oscar Krenz; and cousin Jamie (Aaron) Burnette (son Liam).

Paul is preceded in death by his father Joseph Dundon; father-in-law and mother-in-law Wilbur and Irma Brinkmann; brother-in-law Dr. Jeffrey Blodgette; and aunt Patricia Robinson.

No services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Cancer Society; Disabled Veterans; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.