Janet A. Scheibe | Obituary

Janet A. Scheibe (nee Heusohn), 75, of Waterloo, died Dec. 4, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born March 19, 1946, in East St. Louis.

Janet was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo and Valmeyer American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children Scott (Kay) Scheibe, Keith (Sue) Scheibe and Kevin (Tracy) Scheibe; grandchildren Ashley (Tyler) Grau, Andrew Scheibe, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Andres, Austin (MaryAnn) Scheibe, Dillon (fiance Sydney) Scheibe, Devin Scheibe, Tyler Scheibe and Breanna Scheibe; great grandchildren Kynlee Andres, Easton Grau, Maslynn Luke, Melody Luke and Liam Allen; brother and sisters Jerry (Helen) Heusohn, Judy (Bob) Mentel and Joyce (Roland) Wegener; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Shirley Heusohn, Becky Heusohn, Charlotte (Lauren) Schmieg, Fred Runge, Wilbert (Sandy) Scheibe and Ruth Ann Scheibe; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Delbert Scheibe; parents Alfred and Marie (nee Borcharding) Heusohn; brothers James “Jimmy” and John Heusohn; and sister Jacklyn Heusohn (in infancy).

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9-11 a.m. Dec. 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren C.M. Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M. and Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating

Interment will follow in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Valmeyer American Legion Ladies Auxiliary; or family wishes.