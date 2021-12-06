Patricia J. Gilbreth | Obituary

Patricia J. Gilbreth, 93, of Columbia, died Dec. 4, 2021 at Integrity Health Care of Columbia. She was born May 23, 1928, in Columbia.

Pat was member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was active in the Altar Society, and had been a sacristan. She also was a member of Immaculate Conception School Parents and Friends Club. She had retired as a cafeteria worker at the Immaculate Conception Catholic School.

In her spare time she enjoyed traveling to Florida and her beloved Ireland. She was a funny and stubborn woman who liked to sew but her greatest joy was babysitting her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband Eugene Gilbreth of Columbia; children Timothy (Mary) Gilbreth of Godfrey, Susan Hayden of Columbia, Dennis (Lisa) Gilbreth of Columbia, Jerome (Renee) Gilbreth of Columbia and Christopher (Rebecca) Gilbreth of Columbia; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren plus two on the way; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Carrie (nee Etzel) Burneson; son John S. Gilbreth; and a daughter infancy.

Patricia will be cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date.

She will be inurned in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activities Center Building Fund.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.