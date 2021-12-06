Marvin E. Matzenbacher | Obituary

Marvin E. Matzenbacher, 80, of Sparta, died Dec. 6, 2021 at his daughter’s home. He was born to the late Walter and Ruth (nee Hoffman) Matzenbacher on Jan. 26, 1941, in Waterloo.\ Marvin married JoAnn E. Brittingham on May 3, 1969, in Evansville; she preceded him in death on June 8, 2020.

Marvin’s first job was at the Waterloo Milk Company. He was a life-long farmer. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Evansville, Waterloo German Band, F.F.A. and a lifetime member of the Randolph County Farm Bureau. He also served on the board at church and also for the Southern Illinois Conversation. Marvin also enjoyed going to auctions.

Marvin is survived by his children Stacey (Mark) Reime of Freeburg and Doug (Mindy) Matzenbacher of Baldwin; sisters: LuAnn Smith of Waterloo and Donna Matzenbacher of Columbia; grandchildren Mallory Reime, Kyla (Brad) House, Kole McMahon (Tiffany Woolsey) and Jordan Reime; great-grandchild Skylar McMahon; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Myrtle Ahne.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

It was Marvin’s wishes to be cremated.