David A. Mehrtens | Obituary

David A. Mehrtens, 61, of Lenexa, Kan., died Dec. 3, 2021, at the University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kan., following a two-year battle with cancer.

David was born March 7, 1960, in Red Bud, to Fred H. and Jessaline (nee Fritz) Mehrtens. He was raised on the family farm in New Hanover, the youngest of five children.

In his teens, David met Robyn Wuertz of Valmeyer. They were married on Dec. 28, 1985, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Valmeyer. They then welcomed their daughter Ashley in 1988, daughter Brooke in 1990, and daughter Kirsten in 1997.

David has worked in the construction equipment industry for over 40 years, moving his family to the Kansas City area in 2001. In 2017, David accepted his dream job with Kirby-Smith Machinery in Oklahoma City as director of remarketing and used equipment and continued his passion of selling used machinery.

David loved being a father to his three daughters and attended every sporting game and school event as they grew up. He also adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. David made everyone feel like family and never missed an opportunity to joke around. His positivity was infectious.

Surviving are his wife Robyn Mehrtens of Lenexa, Kan.; children, Ashley (Sean) O’Daniel, Brooke (Cody) Hink and Kirsten Mehrtens; grandchildren Nora Hink, Sofia O’Daniel and Levi Hink; siblings, Rose Anne (Ray) Bense, Karen Mehrtens, Nancy (John Sr.) Prather and Roger (Laura) Mehrtens; brother-in-law Brian (Cheri) Wuertz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Fred Mehrtens Jr; and brother-in-law Scott Wuertz.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Shawnee, Kan.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11, 2021, in the Stone Chapel at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Lenexa, Kan.

Contributions in memory of David may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.