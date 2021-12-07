Betty J. Murphy | Obituary

Betty June Murphy, 93, of Columbia, died Dec. 5, 2021, at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg. She was born Jan. 24, 1928, in Murphysboro.

Betty was all about her family. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. She had retired as a secretary from the Nooney Company, St. Louis. She was a perfectionist in everything that she did in her personal and professional life. Betty and her husband loved to dance. She was an avid reader and player of board games and cards. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and crafting, especially the making of Christmas ornaments.

Surviving are her daughter Barbara Eileen (Vince) Kerscher of Mason, Ohio; son John Harold (Lita) Murphy of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Mary Ann Smithee of Columbia; grandchildren Jim, John, Alicia, Meghan, Kyle and Austin; six great-grandchildren; sister Jo Ann Meyer of Caseyville; brother Larry E. Mainer of Lebanon, Tenn; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard V. Murphy; parents, John Harold and Josephine (nee Maes) Mainer; and brothers William H. Mainer and James L. Mainer.

Visitation will be 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and from 9:30-10 a.m. Dec. 10 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society.