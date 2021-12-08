Donald J. Weber | Obituary

Donald James Weber, 89, of Columbia, died Dec. 7, 2021, peacefully, with his family by his side. He was born on Nov. 29, 1932, in East Carondelet, to the late Fred and Clara Weber. He was married to Barbara Weber on Nov. 23, 1957 in Dupo.

Donald was a resident of Columbia for 60 years. Donald served in the navy for four years. He retired from Anheuser-Busch after 36 years where he enjoyed his job. He liked all sports and spent countless hours and seasons coaching his son’s baseball teams. He was an avid fan of St. Louis sports, particularly St. Louis Baseball and Football Cardinals. He was a season ticket holder to both and loved attending games with his wife Barbara and family. He loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, horse-racing, and participated many years in the Veteran’s Senior Olympics. He could often be found at a local “watering-hole” with friends and family drinking a cold beer.

Surviving are his children Kimberly Wolf (Keith) of Eureka, Mo., and Kurt Weber (Brenda) of High Ridge, Mo.; grandchildren Ashley Kalinski (Alex), Adam Wolf (Adriane), Nicholas Weber (Ellery) and Hannah Weber; great-grandchildren Avery and Audrey Kalinski; and sister Clarabelle Bacon.

He was preceded earlier this year in death by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Weber. He was also preceded in death by his parents Fred and Clara Weber; brothers Gilbert Weber, Maurice Weber and Wilbur Weber; and sisters Margie Sinclair, Lois Sellinger, and Doris Woods.

A graveside memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the near future to honor both Donald and Barbara Weber.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.