Clyde F. Satterfield Sr. | Obituary

Clyde F. Satterfield Sr., also known affectionately as Big Clyde, 85, born Jan. 28, 1936 died Dec. 8, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained from a car accident.

Clyde was a retired truck driver from Roadway Express. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Dupo, he enjoyed many years at Hilltoppers Swim Club, he was a member of the Shriners and the Scottish Rites. He also served on the Dupo Community School Board. He and his wife owned Dairyland in Dupo for several years.

Clyde was married to Shirley (nee Tucker) Satterfield for 55 years. They had five children: Tammy (Norman) Taylor of Dupo, Terry (Kenneth) Kollack of Dupo, Tina (Wes) Eardley of Springfield, Clyde (Jenni) Satterfield of Clermont, Fla., and Tracy Satterfield of Dupo. He has 12 grandchildren: Rachel (Jason McMannis) Taylor, Megan (Jon) Klevorn, Brian (Tanya) Kollack, Dave (Lori) Kollack, Alexander (Chelsea) Kollack, Aaron Kollack, Dan (Christina) Eardley, Derek Eardley, Becky (Brett) Gowin, Addison Satterfield, Bailey (Connor) Pelate, and Shea Bradshaw. He was also blessed with 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Baptist Church – Dupo.

A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the church, officiated by Pastor Roger Reid.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Dupo.