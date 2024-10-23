Stoick | Pet of the Week

Stoick is doing great in his foster home. Stuey is sweet, laid back, and gets along with the other dogs. He loves car rides and taking walks. Stuey enjoys visiting with children in the family and is well behaved in the house, although he doesn’t care for cats.

Stoick is eight years old.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.