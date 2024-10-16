Oscar | Pet of the Week

All my friends love the lowrider. Low-ri-der….you know you’re singing along. This cute little short stack is low to the ground but big on love. He is the most adorable little lab/basset that you ever saw and is winning hearts all over the place. Oscar would love to have a family! Come meet Oscar soon. He is truly one of a kind.

Oscar is three years old and weighs 65 pounds. He is housetrained, good with dogs and good with children over the age of 12.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.