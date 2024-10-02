June | Pet of the Week

MY SMILE WILL BRIGHTEN YOUR DAY!

Her foster dad says…June is a brindle beauty who loves to give kisses! She has a heart full of love that she shares with everyone she meets. Whether it is a wag of her tail or a sloppy kiss, June always finds ways to show her affection. She is playful and loves to fetch and can catch too! She prefers large dogs and is not fond of cats. June is housebroken and good with children.

June is five years old and weighs 64 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.