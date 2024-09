Oakley is in a foster home and is a joyous puppy. She loves playing and going on walks. She would love a family that enjoys playing and doing activities.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.