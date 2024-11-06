J-lo | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- November 6, 2024

J-lo is three years old and weighs about 85 pounds. J-Lo has met several dogs here at the shelter in our exercise yards. She is house trained by our observations. She just needs a couch to relax on and short walks for exercise. If you think she would be a match for your house, come visit her. J-Lo has a sponsored adoption fee as well.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Jabba | Pet of the Week

October 30, 2024

Stoick | Pet of the Week

October 23, 2024

Oscar | Pet of the Week

October 16, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web