J-lo | Pet of the Week

J-lo is three years old and weighs about 85 pounds. J-Lo has met several dogs here at the shelter in our exercise yards. She is house trained by our observations. She just needs a couch to relax on and short walks for exercise. If you think she would be a match for your house, come visit her. J-Lo has a sponsored adoption fee as well.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.