Cocoa | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Cocoa and I am new to the shelter. The staff keeps telling me what a cute and sweet girl I am. I am an active dog and will need some training to learn to walk nicely on a leash. I am good with other dogs and think I’m a great catch! Come meet me soon!

Cocoa is two years old and weighs 35 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.

