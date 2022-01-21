Steven R. Vaughn | Obituary

Steven Rance Vaughn, 56, of Waterloo, died Jan. 17, 2022, in Millstadt. He was born June 25, 1965, in Belleville.

Steven was a member of Life Community Church in Columbia, IL and a United States Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Jeradawn A. Vaughn (nee Young); children Kenny Joseph (Sherrie) Eaton, Steven Rance Vaugh Jr., Jake Eaton and Tracey Calhane; grandchildren Kenny, Sidney, Lucy and John; mother Bertha Hamilton; sisters Darla (Val) Dasho and Cendy Curtis-Kiehn; brother Jeff Hamilton; sister Tracey Dell; mother-in-law and father-in-law Jerry A. (Donna) Young; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jonathan M. (Lynette) Young; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his nephew Clint Kiehn; father Wayne Hamilton; grandmother Lucille Ross; and grandfather Junior Ross.

Visitation is 3 p.m. until time of service Sunday, January 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Foundation 6141.