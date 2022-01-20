Marion V. Knobloch | Obituary

Marian V. Knobloch, 88, of Maeystown, died Jan. 19, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born April 15, 1933, in Chalfin Bridge.

Marian was a member of St. Paul UCC in Waterloo, a life member of Maeystown Preservation Society and a retired nurse from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis.

She is survived by her brother Rev. Kenneth (Jean) Knobloch; nieces Leah (Tim) Ziegler and Deborah (Dieter) Gum; nephew Jonathan (Amanda) Knobloch; great-niece Taylor (Caleb) Hembree; great-nephews Trent Knobloch, Tyler Ziegler, and John Ziegler; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert C. and Virginia M.C. (nee Leber) Knobloch

Private graveside services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC – Waterloo; or St. John UCC – Maeystown.