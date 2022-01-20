Michael H. Schreder | Obituary

Michael H. Schreder, 89, of Waterloo, died Jan. 19, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born May 18, 1932, in Madonnaville.

Michael was a U.S. Army Veteran, 65-year member of the Carpenter’s Union, lifetime member of VFW Post 6504, and American Legion 747, former member of Waterloo Sportsmans Club, member of Maeystown Sportsmans Club, lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church – Madonnaville and served as trustee and caretaker of the cemetery. His carpentry skills can be seen throughout the church. He owned his own construction business specializing in foundations. He loved to bake pies, play rummy, garden, put jigsaw puzzles together and bird watching.

He is survived by his children Kathy (Ronald) Roever, Connie (Jim) Pearson, Carol (David) Roever, Larry (Nancy) Schreder, David “Homer” (Cathy) Schreder, Donna (Mark) Scheffert, Mary (Steve) Wheat and Patty (Barry) Feldmeier; grandchildren Michelle (Andy Granda) Roever, Anne Roever and Jared (Amy) Roever, Christopher Heimrich, Collin (Denise) Roever, Craig (Samantha) Roever and Curtis Roever, Ashley Scarborough, Aubree Schreder and Amanda (fiance Mike Erzinger) Schreder, Michael (Joan) Schreder and Alycia Schreder, Carl and Alex Scheffert, Zachary (Kelly Mehner) Wheat and Avery Wheat and Noah and Nathan Feldmeier; great-grandchildren Garon and Emerson Prather, Jensen, and new baby Roever, Gabriella and Nicholas Roever, Kuma McCraw and Edward and Abram Schreder; brother Roy (Betty) Schreder; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Delores M. (nee Bertram) Schreder; grandson Brent Michael Roever; parents Michael and Theckla (nee Wuertz) Schreder; brothers Edgar, Albert and Francis Schreder; and sisters Anna Marquardt, Florence Price, Agatha Riechmann and Lucille Meeks.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Jan. 23 and 8-9:30 a.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at Immaculate Conception Church in Madonnaville, Father Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Masses; or Immaculate Conception Cemetery – Madonnaville (Cemetery Beautification).