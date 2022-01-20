Donna R. Foy | Obituary

Donna R. Foy, 61, of Waterloo, died Jan. 18, 2022 at her residence.

She was born to the late Raymond and Harriet (nee Gerski) Muzik on Nov. 20, 1960, in Hinsdale. She grew up in West Chester and attended college at University of Illinois, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Donna and her love, Robert “Bob” Foy, began their life together in 1977 and married in 1981. Donna was always riding shotgun on Bob’s adventures; from building their homes, boating, and their daily love for Dunkin Donuts coffee. Their love for one another was a solid example of love. They shared a joy of having their boxer dogs.

Donna was a loving mom and raised her family with a pride, a soft heart, and humor. She treasured her children and her bonus son, Ray. She was not only a Mother, but a best friend, listening ear and mentor. Donna especially loved her role as grandma; known to Korbin and Delanie as “Nanny”. She had a way of showing love through the grandkids favorite dishes – french toast, grilled cheese and egg sandwiches. She cherished her weekends with her family, laughter at the forefront and embracing every moment.

Donna had a professional drive that led her through her career. She spent many years in leadership in advertising and marketing. She made the decision to follow her heart and become a servant leader in an Assisted Living Community. She worked at Garden Place in Waterloo as Executive Director. This was where her heart was fulfilled. She dedicated her compassion and humility to the residents and co-workers. Those that knew Donna related her as a kindred spirit.

Her love for her family, her kindness and humility along with her sense of humor was the heart and soul of who she was. She put everyone before herself because it made her feel so full seeing others happy. She will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew her and loved her.

“And when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me. Shine on until tomorrow, let it be.”

Donna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jessie and Ray Mesa of Red Bud and son Bobby Foy of Granite City; beautiful grandchildren Korbin and Delanie Mesa; many lifetime friends and her community of friends and residents at Garden Place in Waterloo.

Donna was preceded in death with her husband Bob; parents Raymond and Harriet Muzik; and aunt Florence.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 23 at Pechacek Funeral Home in Red Bud.

It was Donna’s wish to be cremated.

Memorials can be made to family choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.