Steven R. Lunk | Obituary

Steven Ray Lunk, 54, died Oct. 4, 2022, in Little Rock, Ark.

Steve was a 1986 graduate of Waterloo High School. He attended St. Louis University, Illinois State University, Northwestern State University, Enterprise State Junior College and University of Central Arkansas. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and counseling, summa cum laude, in 2014.

He joined the U.S. Army Nutrition Care Division and served from 1988-2008. He was stationed in Fort Polk, La., from 1988-1990; Seoul, Korea, from 1990-1991; Fort Rucker, Ala., from 1991-1994; Heidelberg, Germany, from 1994-1997; Fort Benning, Ga., from 1997-2001; Bright Star, Egypt, from 1999-2000; and as a recruiter in Conway, Ark., from 2001-2008.

After retirement, Steve was librarian at the University of Central Arkansas from 2008-2016; owner and grower of Conway Locally Grown; and subdivision president from 2009-2022.

He has received too many awards to list!

He is survived by his wife Carissa, son Zack Adam, daughter Amanda (Jacob) Beagley and grandchildren Foster, Fisher and Flora Beagley, all of Conway, Ark.; parents Robert and Jo Ann Lunk, brother Bob and sister Angela Miller, all of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

No local services will be held.