Curtis J. Henke | Obituary

Curtis J. Henke, 81, of Valmeyer, died Oct. 10, 2022, in Valmeyer. He was born Feb. 19, 1941, in St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Henke (nee Andres). Curtis and Mary Ann were married for 63 years. He was a member of Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover and a United States Army veteran. Curtis was also a member of American Legion Post 901 for 55 years and International Union of Operating Engineers for 55 years and retired from Hanks Excavating and Landscaping Inc.

He is also survived by his children Kevin J. (Dawn) Henke and Mark K. (Wendy) Henke; grandchildren Quinten (Rebecca) Henke, Adam (Shelbie) Henke and Aryn Henke; great-grandchildren Elinor Henke, Leo Henke and Shepard Henke; sister Audrey (Gary L.) Loos; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Leo G. and Vera W. (nee Osterhage) Henke and daughter in infancy Elizabeth Ann Henke.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service Oct. 15 at Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment will be at New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar in New Hanover.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Zoar UCC Christian Education Building; or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.