Merril M. ‘Mick’ Huch | Obituary

Merril “Mick” Michael Huch, 74, of Columbia, died Oct. 10, 2022, at St. Andrews at Francis Place, Eureka, Mo. He was born Jan. 13, 1948, in St. Louis, son of the late Merril A., and Betty (nee Melliere) Huch.

Mike was employed as a heavy machine operator and was a member of the Local Operators 520. After graduating from Columbia High School in 1967, he served in the Vietnam War as part of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne unit. During his tours of duty, he honorably received the following medals: Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, Combat Medical Medal and Army Commendation Medal (V Device).

He loved his sons, grandchildren and his family immensely. Plus, he considered many of his friends to be extended family and cared deeply for them. He is bonded for life and in death with his brothers in arms, Mel Howell, Clete Bollinger, and Paul Greaux. Rendezvous With Destiny!

Mick was stubborn as a mule, yet gentle as a butterfly. He always had an eloquent and colorful way with words. He was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back, even when he did not have another one to wear. If there was a dog in need of extra love and attention, Mick was always there for his four-legged companions. He was an avid outdoorsman who always had a story to tell, and most times they were even true. He also enjoyed traveling and cooking on the grill. He was a proud member of Ducks Unlimited, NRA, and Monroe County Hunt Club.

He is survived by his sons Shane (Jessica) Huch of Columbia, Mark (Elizabeth) Schaefer of Hecker, and Matthew Schaefer of St. Louis; grandchildren Gwyneth and Baylor Huch, Haven and Brynlee Schaefer and Chase, Sadie, and Addison DeQuasie; the mothers of his children Genevieve Cavazos and Mary Ann Schaefer; sisters Jeanne (Denny) Diehl of St. Petersburg, Fla., Kay (Fred) Hefflinger of Waterloo,and Cindy (Wade) Morgan of Columbia; brother, Pat Huch of Waterloo; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Mike was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gregory J. Huch, and Eric L. Huch and a sister-in-law Susan L. Huch.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct, 21 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Committal services with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Songs 4 Soldiers, c/o FNB of Waterloo, 1421 N. Main St., Columbia.