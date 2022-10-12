Hampton M. Berry | Obituary

Hampton Matthew Berry of Centralia died Oct. 8, 2022, at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis. He was born Oct. 6, 2022, in O’Fallon.

Hampton is survived by his parents Dawson Berry and Paige Hampton; sister Ellianna; grandparents Angela and Tony Stoecklin of Centralia; Jason and Tina Berry of Richview; and Ron and Tara Hampton of Millstadt; uncle CJ Berry and Annie of Collinsville; aunt Isabella Hampton; cousin Liam Berry; great-grandparents Danny and Diann Fowler of Foley, Ala., Mike and Taffy Hamilton of Marion, Darlene Berry of Richview, Kenneth Mueller of Millstadt, Ronnie Hampton of Waterloo and Jean Hampton of Millstadt. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Darlene Mueller and his great-grandfather, Lester Berry.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Peter Ill officiating.

Interment will be at the Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the family.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.