Eric W. Kmetz | Obituary

Eric William Kmetz, a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many, died Oct. 7, 2022 in Chicago. He was born to Frank Kmetz and Debra Lowe Smith in Belleville on Dec. 21, 1979. Eric graduated from Gibault Catholic High School, Waterloo.

Eric loved his dog Tiny, basketball (he could tell you the stats from any game on any date he played throughout his four years of high school), Texas hold ‘em, and most of all, he loved his nephews and nieces. Eric was one of the kindest people you could ever meet.

A true jolly soul, he came home from the hospital on Christmas morning wrapped in a candy cane made by nurses. He kept up with St. Nick’s giving spirit all throughout his life; if he was down to his last dollar and saw that someone needed it more than him, he would hand it over without hesitation. His heart of gold will be missed by many.

He is survived by his parents Frank Kmetz and Debra Lowe Smith; sisters Angela Maulding Kmetz and Elizabeth (David) Clubb; brother Anthony “Tony” Kmetz; aunts Deana Lowe Batson, Dianne (Bill) Ahrens and Kitty Kmetz; uncles John (Donna) Lowe, Alan (Cindy) Kmetz and Charles (Jan) Dehn; nephews and nieces Andrew, Alexa, Hannah, Ava and Colton; and several loving cousins.

Eric is preceded in death by his grandparents Francis “Frank” and Christine “Tina” Kmetz and Harry and Joyce Lowe and uncle Eric William Kmetz.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O’Fallon.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the funeral home.

A reception will follow at the American Legion in O´Fallon. All are welcome to attend.