Barbara Michels | Obituary

Barbara Michels (nee Lautenbach), 89, of Waterloo, died Oct. 8, 2022, in Waterloo,. She was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Yugoslavia.

Barbara was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Waterloo Senior Citizens and retired from Oak Hill.

She is survived by her children Elfrieda (Joe) Lloyd, Alfred (Donna) Michels, Barb Hoselton, Marie (Bill) Schlemmer, Betty (John) Moll, Kathy (Kenny) Goodman, Joe (Debbie) Michels, Sue (Lou) Stuart, John (Toni) Michels, Debbie (Jeff) Blandford and Diane (Joe) Lewis; daughter-in-law Patty Michels; many grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Francis Bambach; nieces; and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Michels; son Richard G. Michels Sr.; granddaughter Danielle Craft; step-granddaughter Portia Worley; parents Stefan and Lena (nee Lehrmann) Lautenbach; and sons-in-law Mike Griffin and Karl Schlemmer.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 12 and 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Church.