Henry E. Knaust Jr. Obituary

Henry E. Knaust, Jr. 93, of Naples, Fla., and Glenville, N.C., died Oct. 5, 2022, at his home in North Carolina. He was born March 14, 1929, in Saugerties, N.Y., to Grace and Henry E. Knaust Sr.

Henry attended Manlius Military School and graduated from Saugerties High School. He then furthered his education at Siena College, graduating in 1950 with a business degree. While attending college, he worked for his father’s company, Knaust Mushrooms, in upstate New York. He later moved his family and began his own business growing mushrooms in the caves of Valmeyer, under the name Knaust Mushrooms, “every bite a de-lite.”

He was in business for over 25 years and in 1974 sold the company to West Foods. He then retired to Naples, Fla., for the winters and to the mountains of Lake Glenville, N.C., for the summers. In retirement he enjoyed boating and traveling including his impeccable and unique gift for finding good food whether it be local or abroad. He attended St. Ann Catholic church in Naples and St. Jude Catholic church in Cashiers.

He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Donna J. Knaust (nee Swan); brother William (Nina) Knaust; sister Mary-Lou (Ed) Hurley; children Laurel Glenn, Carol Knaust, Wendy Knaust, Martha (Bob) Lutz, Eric (Laura) Knaust and Anne-Marie (Ian) Sears; step-children Kim (Justin) Roby and Tiffany (Don) Johnson; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother Karl Knaust; son Henry O. C. Knaust; son-in-law Ronald M. Glenn; and granddaughter Brittnay Lynn Hart.

There is no service scheduled at this time due to the recent hurricane in southwest Florida.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made in Henry’s memory: Avow Hospice, Naples, Fla.; or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, N.Y.