James K. Tedder | Obituary

James K. Tedder, 61, of Waterloo, died Oct. 7, 2022, in Belleville. He was born Aug. 21, 1961, in Brewton, Ala.

James is a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife Lawana Tedder; children Sandy M. Tedder – Lee (Amanda Tedder-Lee) and Bryan Tedder; grandchildren Gabriel B. Henley, Madalyn Craft, Brielle Tedder and Lincoln Tedder; brother Ron Tedder (Kim Esker); sister Teresa (Jeff) Parker; nieces; nephews; cousin; and step-daughters Kandace (Ron) Rees and Krystle Hagston.

He is preceded in death by his parents Henry H. and Beverly Ann (nee Gilmore) Tedder.

Visitation: is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 10 and 10 a.m. until time of service Oct. 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 11, at the funeral home with Pastor Shane Adkisson officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.