Arlene V. Totra | Obituary

Arlene V. Totra (nee Crum), 77, of Cahokia, IL, died October 5, 2022, in Cahokia Heights, IL. She was born June 29, 1945, in Pittsburg, Penn.

Arlene was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed rides in her convertible, flowers, the ocean, being outside, family get together and playing games.

“To be absent from the body is to be present with God.”

She is survived by her daughters Misty Lang and Dawn (Henry) Kenuam; son Robert (Tracy) Totra; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Viola (nee Luethke) Crum; son John F. Sewell III; and grandsons Gary Snyder and Joseph Hurley.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: donor’s choice; or provide a random act of kindness for someone.