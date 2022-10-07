David A. von Yeast Sr. | Obituary

David A. von Yeast Sr., 75, of Waterloo, died Oct. 6, 2022, in Belleville. He was born May 5, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

David was a member of Carpenters Local 480, Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club and St. Paul United Church of Christ in Floraville.

He is survived by his wife Lexie von Yeast; children David “Andy” von Yeast Jr. (Tanya) and Yancey (Tammy) von Yeast; grandchildren Duncan von Yeast, Norah von Yeast, Will von Yeast, Chandler von Yeast, Garren Kohnz and Hannah Kohnz; and great-grandson Levi Kohnz.

He was preceded in death by his parents Claflin and Ruth Iane (nee Bokorney) von Yeast.

Services will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul UCC – Floraville.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.