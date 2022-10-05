Kenneth K. Kolmer | Obituary

Kenneth J. Kolmer, 60, of Waterloo, died Oct. 5, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born May 5, 1962, in Springfield.

Ken was the owner of K&S Construction in Waterloo. He was an avid Harley rider and loved to watch FOX news.

He is survived by his wife Sandra K. Kolmer (nee Strong); children Casey Kolmer, Connor Kolmer, Cole Kolmer and Carter Kolmer; mother-in-law Virginia Strong; uncle and aunt Cyril (Faye) Kolmer; cousins; other family members; friends; and the Main Street family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth F. and Betty J. (nee Wilkerson) Kolmer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Family Wishes; or American Cancer Society.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.