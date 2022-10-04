Bonnie A. Remick | Obituary

Bonnie A. Remick, 86, of Red Bud, died Oct. 3, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.

She was born to the late Earl W. and Emma (nee Schmidt) Agnew on Jan. 29, 1936, in Millstadt.

Bonnie married Robert Lee Remick on April 19, 1958, at St Paul’s United Church of Christ Church in Belleville; he preceded her in death on March 30, 2020.

She enjoyed cooking and had cooked for local restaurants and golf courses for over 20 years.

Bonnie was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Red Bud. She loved to go bowling, reading books, playing solitaire and watching television. Over the years, she took care of all her grandchildren. She also loved all animals, especially cats.

She is survived by her children Ramona (Doug) Degado of Red Bud, Cynthia (Rick) Chapman of New Athens, Chris Remick of Red Bud and Brian Remick of Red Bud; siblings James (Ann) Agnew of Belleville, LaVonne (Bill) Mohr of Millstadt and Caryl (John) Yancey of Fairview Heights; sister-in-law Carolyn (Pearl) Hazelip of Belleville; grandchildren Erin Chapman, Jessica Chapman, Emily (Jeff) Blind, Katie Remick, Alycia Remick, Cassy Remick, Tyler Remick and Amanda Panyik; great-grandchildren Scarlett Hand and Graham Blind; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Allison Remick and brother Glenn Agnew.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Oct. 5 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Cory Hartz officiating.

Inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at St. Marcus Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Red Bud.