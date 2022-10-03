Ronald C. Laub | Obituary

Ronald C. Laub, 73, of Columbia, died Sept. 28, 2022, in Creve Coeur, Mo. He was born Dec. 29, 1948, in Red Bud.

He graduated from Valmeyer High School. Ronald received bachelor and master’s degrees from SIU Carbondale. He served three years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Ronald worked six years at Menard prison and worked as a supervising U.S. probation/parole officer for 25 years.

He is survived by his children Jessica Laub and Zachary Laub; mother of his children Katherine Laub; and cousins.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents Charles E. and Mildred M. (nee Hesterberg) Laub.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays of Monroe County.