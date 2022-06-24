Stephen M. Douglas | Obituary

Stephen M. Douglas, 65, of Springfield, died June 18, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Stephen was born Dec. 27, 1956, in Belleville, the son of Duel and Lorraine (Clark) Douglas.

Since Stephen’s father was in the U.S. Air Force, his family moved from time to time. Growing up, Stephen was able to live in Illinois, Spain, Germany and Colorado. He graduated from Waterloo High School and worked his entire career at AT&T, holding many different positions throughout his time there. Stephen dedicated his adult life to making sure his son Christopher was well taken care of. He also enjoyed music and loved attending concerts.

He is survived by his sons Stephen (Becky) Douglas of Springfield and Christopher Douglas of Waterloo; daughter Brandy Wilkes of Waterloo; grandchildren Grayson and Griffin Douglas; siblings Michelle Bergauer, Rebecca Timken, Michael (Laura) Douglas and Philip (Rebecca) Douglas, all of Waterloo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and son Jacob.

A Celebration of Life is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Waterloo VFW Hall, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sparc of Springfield, 232 Bruns Lane Springfield, IL 62702.

Visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer condolences.