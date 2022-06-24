Geraldine Whelan | Obituary

Geraldine “Geri” Whelan, 73, of Red Bud, died June 23, 2022, at Red Bud Regional Care in Red Bud.

She was born Aug. 3, 1948, in Red Bud, to Theodore and Bernice (Schrieber) Rohlfing. She married Ronald Whelan on April 8, 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Prairie.

She was a kindhearted and caring person who worked 32 years babysitting until her retirement. She was a longtime and active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Prairie. She taught Sunday School and enjoyed going to Wednesday morning Bible classes.

In her spare time she enjoyed embroidery and shopping with friends and family. She was a talented cook and baker and was known for her awesome variety of cookies. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband Ronald Whelan of Red Bud; sons Daryl Whelan of Red Bud, Kevin (Cathy) Whelan of Waterloo and Ryan (Sharon) Whelan of Kokomo, Ind.; daughter Amy (Matt) Dannenberg of Red Bud; grandchildren Adrianna (Logan Warsing) Whelan of Swansea, Alex Whelan of Waterloo, Dillon Dannenberg of Red Bud, Autumn Whelan of Waterloo, Dalton Dannenberg of Red Bud and Ashlyn Whelan of Waterloo; sister Ruth Johanning of Red Bud; along with several nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother- Robert Rohlfing.

Visitation will be3-8 p.m. June 27 and 10-11 a.m. June 28 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Prairie.

A funeral service follow at the church with Pastor Scott Hojnacki officiating.

Burial be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Prairie.

Memorial donations are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Prairie and family choice and will be accepted at the church or funeral home.

Leesman Funeral Home – Red Bud handled arrangements.