Catherine Linnemann | Obituary

Catherine (nee Marquardt) Linnemann, 95, of Columbia, died June 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born Jan. 13, 1927, in Valmeyer, daughter of the late George and Amanda (nee Vogt) Marquardt. She was married to the late Elmer L. Linnemann. They were married Nov. 27, 1947, in Valmeyer. He had passed away Sept. 30, 1974.

Catherine was born at home in a farm house in Valmeyer. She helped with taking care of the livestock, fields and gardens. She attended college in Carbondale and became a teacher. Catherine taught all eight grades in a one room school house. She met Elmer while teaching, when he delivered fuel oil to the farm house. After marriage, she became Elmer’s support at the station. She changed many truck tires and did much of the heavy labor. When Elmer passed in 1974, she became a single mom raising three children – one in college, one in high school and one in grade school. She began to drive the school bus for Gibault Catholic High School, while she was still running the station. Catherine ran the station until she was 89 years of age, at which time she finally decided to retire.

Catherine was President of the Parents and Friends Club for Immaculate Conception School for several years, and she was a member of the Immaculate Conception Council of Catholic Women.

Catherine loved to embroider, needlepoint, crochet, quilt and cook. After retirement, she loved watching the birds and squirrels in her backyard while working crossword puzzles. She loved to spend Sundays and all holidays with her family, which many ended with playing card games. Catherine was always strong in her faith, praying the rosary and always praying for her children, family, and friends.

Surviving are her son Morris (Stella) Linnemann of Columbia; daughter Sharon Ferrell of Columbia; grandchildren Adam (Sahra) Linnemann, Jessica Packard and Jason Ferrell; great-grandchildren Nash Linnemann, Wynn Linnemann and Sydney Packard; sister Doris Weber of Wartburg; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her son Fr. Eugene Linnemann; sisters Leona Weber and Marcella F. Breitenstein; and brothers Leo Marquardt, George Marquardt Jr. and August Marquardt.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. June 27 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and 9:30-11 a.m. June 28 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activities Center Building Fund;,the Immaculate Conception Council of Catholic Women; or Masses.