Ruth A. Chitwood | Obituary

Ruth Ann Chitwood (nee Littrell), 69, of Columbia, born July 8, 1952 in St. Louis, died June 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospice South – deGreef Hospice House, St. Louis, surrounded by her loving family

Ruth was the publishing manager for 15 years at Unico Heating & Cooling in St. Louis. She loved fishing, watching wrestling and spending time on the beach. She also loved spending as much time as possible with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Iva (nee Garrett) Littrell Sr., brother, Louis (Joyce) Littrell and granddaughter Abby.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Gary L. Chitwood Sr.; children Gary (Joann Schofield) Chitwood Jr. of Belleville, Sarah Lendor of Oakville, Mo., August (JoAnne) Chitwood of Baton Rouge, La., and Amanda (Andrew) Hale of Festus, Mo.; brothers, Ralph Littrell Jr. of St. Genevieve, Mo., and Carl (Tammy) Littrell Sr. of Hecker; 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Ruth was a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. June 27 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL.

Funeral services will be held on at 10 a.m. June 28 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to St., Jude’s Children’s Hospital.