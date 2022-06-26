Rebecca J. Schneider | Obituary

Rebecca J. Schneider (nee Vollmer), 77, of Waterloo, died June 26, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 20, 1944, in St. Louis.

She was retired from Union Planters Bank.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth P. Schneider Sr.; children Kenneth P. (Shelly) Schneider Jr., Thomas (Suzanne) Schneider and Matthew S. (Karen) Schneider; grandchildren Nathaniel (Kelly) Reinhold, Kalynn Queen and Kameron Williams; sister Elizabeth Vollmer; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; uncle, nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her granddaughter Erin Schneider and grandson in infancy Zachary Schneider; parents Edwin F. and Eva Agnes (nee Smith) Vollmer; and sister Linda Bergmann

Visitation is 4 p.m. until time of service June 28, 2022 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois (In memory of Erin Schneider); or donor’s choice.