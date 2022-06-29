Audrey M. H. Graeber | Obituary

Audrey Marie Hopwood Graeber (nee Vierus) died peacefully after a life well lived, on June 22, 2022.

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Audrey will be remembered as a selfless person who devoted her time and attention to helping family or anyone in need. Her concern and care for others was evidenced in her time spent volunteering at the local corrections facilities with the Kairos Prison Ministry. Audrey also found much fulfillment in life by spending time with family, reading, sewing and playing card games with her friends in San Antonio. Audrey was adored by many and her presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial gathering will be conducted Saturday, July 16 from 3-6 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Mo.