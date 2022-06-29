Toenjes 50th Anniversary

Richard and Bernice Toenjes recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo on June 10, 1972. Mrs. Toenjes is the daughter of the late William and Marcella (Fahey) Freund of Waterloo. Mr. Toenjes is the son of the late Herman and Lydia (Eickhorst) Toenjes, also of Waterloo. The couple have two children, Christopher (Missy) Toenjes of Waterloo and Catherine (Ryan) Avecilla of Arlington Heights. They have been blessed with five grandchildren: Lydia and Carter Toenjes and Olivia, Emma and Abby Avecilla.