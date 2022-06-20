Gene V. Gummersheimer | Obituary

Gene V. Gummersheimer, 77, of Columbia, died June 18, 2022, at Mercy South, St. Louis. He was born Nov. 18, 1944.

Mr. Gummersheimer worked at MAR Graphics and also the Clarion. He was a United States Vietnam Navy veteran and had crossed the equator which was very important to him. He served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1968.

He enjoyed going to his Navy reunions to be with his friends every year. Each year, no matter where the event was planned, he would attend. He really looked forward to attending and seeing his friends. He also cherished spending as much time as possible with his family at the farm. He would take the grandchildren on ATV rides, fish and hunt. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved being outside watching his grandchildren do things they liked to do and was always there when they needed help. They were very special to him.

He was able to get Vicki Carr to come to Navy reunions to be a speaker. A friendship developed and they would call each other at birthdays. He often called a lot of his friends to talk and just catch up. His best friend was Donald Johnson from Kentucky and with his help they would organize the Navy reunions.

Surviving are his wife Wanda Lee Gummersheimer; son Wade (Amy) Gummersheimer; twin grandchildren Lauryn and Alex; brother, Jim (Orpha) Gruen; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence W. and Otillia M. (nee Theobald) Gummersheimer; sons Daniel and Ryan Gummersheimer; and his brother Roy Gummersheimer.

Private visitation and funeral services will take place at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

Interment will be at the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: NRA Foundation; American Cancer Society; or the American Heart Association.