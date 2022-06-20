Edith A. Besher | Obituary

Edith Ann Besher (nee Gregson), 81, of Red Bud, died June 16, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on Aug. 27, 1940, in Red Bud.

Edith was married to the love of her life, Robert, for nearly 60 years. Edith earned her nursing degree from Deaconess School of Nursing. She began her career at St. Clement’s Hospital. She retired from Randolph County Nursing Home, where she spent the majority of her career as their Director of Nursing. She was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Red Bud. Edith enjoyed playing games, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, watching Food Network, and piddling around. She was famous for her cookies, German potato salad and a variety of other comfort foods. Her happy place was on her boat with Robert and all of her family. Edith loved to spend time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her pets.

Surviving is her husband Robert Besher of Red Bud and daughters Pam (Jerry) Caron of Red Bud and Bobbi (Allen) Gill of Red Bud. Also surviving are grandchildren Jen Caron, Monica May, Mallory (Drew) Huebner, Brock (Sophia) Durbin, Bianca Durbin, Nathan Caron, Shane Caron, Parker (Erica Bauer) Sondag and Patrick (Aspen) Sondag; great-grandchildren Harper, Sutton, Wells Huebner, Tucker Durbin and Theo and Fletcher Sondag; brother Albert (Milly) Gregson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Glen Besher and Shirley Allers. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother Edward and Dorothy Gregson; father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert H. and Fern Besher; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Irene (Gene) Meister, John Allers, Raymond Besher and Marcella Besher.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. June 23 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Corey Hartz officiating.

Inurnment will be St. Marcus Cemetery in Red Bud. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved grandmother, Magdalena Gregson.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial donations be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; or the St. Peter’s United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.