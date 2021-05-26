Stanley E. Spehn | Obituary

Stanley E. Spehn, 90, of Waterloo, died May 25, 2021, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 24, 1930, in Belleville.

Stanley was a member of St. Patrick Church – Tipton and Southern Illinois Carpenters Union.

He is survived by his wife Caroline Spehn (nee Curran); children Jerry (Shelley) Spehn, Stephen (Patricia) Spehn, Michael Spehn and Julie (John) Roth; 7 grandchildren; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lester & Margaret (nee Cox) Spehn.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. May 28 and 8-9:30 a.m. May 29 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. May 29 at St. Patrick Church in Tipton, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Patrick Church – Tipton