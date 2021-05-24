James R. “Dick” Laxton | Obituary

James Richard (Dick) Laxton, 76, of Columbia, born Aug. 7, 1944, in St. Louis, passed into his Savior’s arms on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Mercy South, St. Louis.

Dick was a U.S. Army veteran in the Infantry Division. He was an active member and a deacon at First Baptist Church in Columbia. He retired from Solutia Chemical Co.

Surviving are his loving wife of over 55 years, Janet L. Laxton, nee Wakefield; two sons, Mark (Shannon) Laxton of Columbia, IL, and Brett (Amy) Laxton of Katy, TX.; nine grandchildren, Makenna (Quin) Norris, Sawyer Laxton, Malaine Laxton, Syler Laxton, Mavery Laxton, Sage Laxton, Mercie Laxton, Tyler Laxton and Graham Laxton. Dick was also a dear uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents James Mora and Mary Elizabeth “Leaper” Laxton; and brother Terry Laxton.

Visitation will be June 1 from 4-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Columbia, and June 2 from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Funeral services will follow at the church with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Do to unforeseen condition’s the family request that everyone wear a mask.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to: Children’s Tumor Foundation, PO Box 7247, Philadelphia, Pa. 19170; or to First Baptist Church in Columbia.