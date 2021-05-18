Jack A. Taylor | Obituary

Jack A. Taylor, 87 died May 17, 2021, at Oak Hill in Waterloo, due to Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which he had been battling for over ten years. Jack was March 22, 1934 in Davis County, Iowa, the first child of Charlotte Marietta (Hansen) and Miles Ray Taylor.

He moved with his family to Illinois in 1947 and graduated in 1951 from Rankin TWP High School in Rankin. He spent four years in the United States Air Force, mostly in Japan and Korea. Jack lived in several places including Illinois, Iowa, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana and California earning a living as a professional gambler and poker player. Due to declining health, in 2011, he moved from California to Magnolia Terrace, an independent living facility in Waterloo, where he enjoyed many new friendships.

He is survived by, a daughter, Dawn Marie Bogle of Paxton; grandchildren Tara Dawn Reynolds of Shreveport, La. and children, Joshua Aldan Helm, and Arianna Wyat, Brita Linn Reynolds; and daughter Hayden Raquael Lopez and Emily Cecil Coker Youngest and son Bentlee Thomas Coker; sister Patty J. (Henry) DeHeer of Paxton; brother Billy M. (Nancy) Taylor of Columbia; nephews Brian (Melinda) Wells of Cape Coral, Fla. and Jeffrey (Sondra) Taylor of Arnold, Mo.; niece Amy (Dean) Gilson of Winchester, Va.; and a special friend Gayle; and the Ho family of California.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. May 20 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.

Memorials may be made to Magnolia Terrace 623 Hamacher Street, Waterloo.

Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.