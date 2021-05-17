Judy A. Sharkey | Obituary

Judy A. (nee Metter) Sharkey, 60, of Modoc, formerly of Columbia, died May 16, 2021 at St. Clare Health Care Center, Fenton, Mo. She was born June 9, 1960, in Belleville, daughter of the late Clemence J., and Jean Marie (nee Toenjes) Metter. She was married to Mark Sharkey, who survives her. They were married June 13, 2000 in Belleville.

Judy was a 1978 graduate of Columbia High School. She was a retired rural letter carrier in Monroe County with the U.S. Postal Service. She was a beloved wife, mother, “Ma Ma,” sister, aunt and friend to all. She was the ultimate crafter, whose works were always creative and artistic. Judy made the world’s best homemade pizza and fed all who came to her table, her door was always open, and she was always there when needed. Judy loved unconditionally with all her heart.

Also, surviving are her son Kelly (Elizabeth) Schaffer; daughters Kristen Schaffer, Kendra (Derek) Gregory and Samantha Floarke; grandchildren Grace, Addisyn, Kamren, Easton, Kason, Lexie, Kade and Will; brothers John (Stephanie) Metter, Jim (Nancy) Metter, Joe (Teri) Metter and Carl (Kathy) Metter; sisters Susan (John) Kowlok and Ann (Randy) Rudloff; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her son Austin J. Floarke.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held for family and friends May 23 from 1-4 p.m. at Columbia Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park – playground pavilion.

Private family graveside services will take place at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: CHADS – Coalition for Mental Health, P.O. Box 510528, St. Louis.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.