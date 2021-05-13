William R. Cron | Obituary

William R. “Bill” Cron, 73, was born March 15, 1948, and returned to heaven April 16, 2021.

In the years between he lived a wonderful life. He had an idyllic childhood in rural Belleville, provided by his loving parents, the late William E (Bill) and Marjorie (nee Johnson) Cron.

He joined the United States Marine Corps, surviving Khe Sanh, Vietnam siege and the Tet Offensive. Becoming a Marine was one of the defining moments of his life.

Bill returned home to achieve status of Journeyman Carpenter and was a member of The Brotherhood of Carpenters. He also enjoyed truck driving, bus driving and being a greens keeper.

After retiring he enjoyed volunteering and traveling throughout the United states. Accompanying him on these journeys was his adoring wife of 40 years Jeri C. Cron (nee Wetmore.). Finally he settled in Hecker.

Bill was proud of his son by marriage Ronald “Ronnie” Reed (Susan) of Collinsville and loved seeing his grandchildren Chelsey Reed of Collinsville and Emily Dively (Cory) of Moro, along with the great-grandchildren Caleb and Cooper Dively of Moro.

Bill’s little sister Gwen Flach (nee Cron) was his biggest fan. He so loved her and her children, his niece Jennifer Flach and nephew Matthew Flash (Alyssa) both of Belleville and their children Andrew Flach and Clara Flach.

Bill was born again Christian and tried to live his life by the teachings of Jesus. He was so grateful to be a member of the New Life Church in Waterloo – the prayers of friends and church family have sustained him though difficult times.

He was buried April 22 in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.