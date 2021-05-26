Linda Gozdecki | Obituary

Linda Gozdecki (nee Webb), 73, of Waterloo, died May 18, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Oklahoma City, Okla., and grew up in Taylorville.

Linda received her Bachelor of Science in nursing at College of St. Francis. She later went on to earn her master’s degree at the University of Illinois – Springfield. Linda worked for 36 years as a nurse in diverse settings of hospitals throughout the state including North Chicago V.A. Hospital and Memorial Hospital in Springfield. Linda is a member of Hope Christian Church.

She is survived by her sister Dr. Jo Ann (Robert) Westphal; cousin Jeanette Gregson; numerous other cousins; church family; and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd A. Webb, Dorothy (nee Rehling) Koeber, and step father Raymond Koerber.

Visitation was12 Noon until time of service Thursday, May 20 at Hope Christian Church.

A funeral followed at the church with Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

Interment was in Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County Humane Society; or Hope Christian Church.