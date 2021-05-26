Baldwin-Luepke | Wedding

Miss Jenny Baldwin and Mr. David Luepke were united in marriage on May 2, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Wartburg in Waterloo at a ceremony officiated by Rev. Dan Ostlund attended by immediate family. A reception was held at Opera House Bistro in Red Bud on May 1, 2021.

The bride is the daughter of Stephen and Carleen Baldwin of Waterloo. The groom is the son of John and Lorna Luepke of Courtland, Minn.

The bride is a 2010 graduate of Waterloo High School. She graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. She is employed as a communications aide for the U.S. House of Representatives. The groom is a 2007 graduate of Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School. He graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management and accounting and from University of South Dakota with a master’s degree in business administration. He is employed by AgQuest Financial Services as a business relationship manager. The Matron of Honor was Kelly Proctor, friend of the bride, and the Maid of Honor was Merry Baldwin, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Stephanie Stamm and Emily Obermann, both sisters of the bride, Kristen Schroeder, sister of the groom, and Julia Weiss, friend of the bride.

Best Men were Nate Smayling and Joe Serbus, both friends of the groom. Groomsmen were Scott Luepke, cousin of the groom, and Joe Baldwin, brother of the bride. Usher was Justin Blazek, friend of the bride. The couple resides on the Luepke family farm in Courtland.