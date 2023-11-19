Sonja K. Stockel | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 19, 2023

Sonja K. Stockel, 59, of Waterloo, died Nov. 16, 2023, in St. Louis. She was born June 7, 1964, in Red Bud.

She is survived by her father Clarence H. Stockel; sisters Susan Bangle and Sally (James) Purl; nieces Michelle (Chris) Mace and Amanda (Jason) Schmidt; great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother Mabel M. Stockel, brother-in-law Richard Bangle and nephew Aaron Bangle.

Private services will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Lung Association

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.

