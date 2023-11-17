Caroline M. Spehn | Obituary

Caroline M. Spehn (nee Curran), 90, died Nov. 15, 2023, at her residence in Waterloo. She was born May 18, 1933, in Waterloo.

Caroline retired as a nurse from Memorial Convalescent Center in Belleville and was a member of St. Patrick Church in Tipton.

She is survived by her children Jerry (Shelley) Spehn, Stephen (Patricia) Spehn, Michael Spehn and Julie (John) Roth; grandchildren Jeremy Spehn, Christopher (Signe) Spehn, Gabriella (Stephan) Adrian, Ethan Spehn, Conner Spehn, Emily Roth and Joel Roth; great-granddaughter Chloe Adrian; sisters and brothers Robert Curran, Mary Fieldson, Charles (Eileen) Curran and Patricia (Ray) Dugan; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.



Caroline is preceded in death by her husband Stanley E. Spehn; parents William J. and Julia M. (nee Ruby) Curran; and sisters and brothers William Curran, John Curran, Frank Curran, Roseann Curran, Suzanne Stahl and James Curran.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 21 and 8-9:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at St. Patrick Church in Tipton with Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Patrick Church – Tipton;

or Dementia Society of America.