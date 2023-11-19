Clark L. Habermehl | Obituary

Clark L. Habermehl, 85, of Columbia, died Nov. 17, 2023, at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis. He was born April 29, 1938, in Columbia, son of the late Russell, and Ruth (nee Pettite) Habermehl.

Clark was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, Columbia Blue Lodge 474 AF & AM and the Scottish Rite Bodies In the Valley of Southern Illinois. He had worked with McDonnell-Douglas and retired from Emerson Electric SEI, St. Louis, where he had worked as an aeronautical engineer.

Clark had gotten his education at Washington University and the University of Kansas, finishing with a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering.

Surviving are his cousins Ronald (Mary) Habermehl of Columbia, Lynda Lee Sauer of Columbia, Jim (Cathy) Habermehl of Twisp, Wash., Robert (Jan) Habermehl of Columbia, Saundra (Joseph) Schmid of St. Louis and Rebecca Giller of Normal; Godchild, Matthew Habermehl of Columbia;, along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by an aunt Jean Habermehl along with other aunts, uncles and cousins Peggy Oliverson, and Cindy Bernhard.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 21 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Jonathan Bangera officiating.

Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis.